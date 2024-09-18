Smart Money Is Betting Big In MSFT Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 52 uncommon options trades for Microsoft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $405,005, and 44 are calls, for a total amount of $4,789,268.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $350.0 to $700.0 for Microsoft during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Microsoft's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Microsoft's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $350.0 to $700.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Microsoft Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $44.55 $43.75 $44.47 $440.00 $888.7K 1.0K 320 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.7 $11.45 $11.55 $460.00 $875.8K 6.0K 72 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $11.55 $11.45 $11.55 $460.00 $485.1K 6.0K 1.3K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $12.1 $12.0 $12.0 $700.00 $300.0K 3.6K 781 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.7 $8.5 $8.57 $425.00 $257.1K 9.2K 792

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Microsoft, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,272,780, the price of MSFT is down by -0.04%, reaching $434.99. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now. What The Experts Say On Microsoft

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $506.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Microsoft with a target price of $506.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

