Smart Money Is Betting Big In MRVL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $2,390,120 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,081,975.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $110.0 for Marvell Tech during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $7.7 $7.6 $7.65 $72.50 $1.8M 2.9K 2.4K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $1.65 $1.63 $1.65 $72.00 $437.0K 604 6.7K MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.04 $67.50 $304.0K 965 1.0K MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $90.00 $106.0K 1.1K 204 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $1.6 $1.59 $1.6 $72.00 $101.9K 604 7.5K

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Marvell Tech, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,478,269, the price of MRVL is up 3.08% at $72.56. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days. Expert Opinions on Marvell Tech

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $118.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $122. * An analyst from Loop Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Marvell Tech with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.