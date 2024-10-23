Smart Money Is Betting Big In MRVL Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRVL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Marvell Tech. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $1,041,041, and 13 are calls, amounting to $792,116.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $100.0 for Marvell Tech during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 1661.25 with a total volume of 13,124.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $0.75 $0.53 $0.68 $68.00 $561.0K 11 8.3K MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.5 $9.4 $9.5 $85.00 $131.1K 256 237 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $16.3 $16.15 $16.3 $72.50 $125.5K 698 93 MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.75 $9.7 $9.75 $85.00 $96.5K 256 0 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.75 $6.7 $6.7 $85.00 $93.8K 4.1K 233

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Marvell Tech, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Marvell Tech Trading volume stands at 4,689,325, with MRVL's price down by -4.12%, positioned at $79.92. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 37 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Marvell Tech

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $91.0.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $91.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Marvell Tech options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

