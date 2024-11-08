Smart Money Is Betting Big In MRNA Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRNA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 48 extraordinary options activities for Moderna. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 36 are puts, totaling $7,149,868, and 12 are calls, amounting to $827,264.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $135.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Moderna stands at 2268.03, with a total volume reaching 22,831.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Moderna, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $135.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $70.45 $70.45 $70.45 $120.00 $2.4M 980 346 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $70.9 $69.7 $70.4 $120.00 $971.5K 980 346 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $42.15 $41.0 $41.12 $85.00 $479.4K 1.1K 517 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $70.35 $69.7 $70.35 $120.00 $443.2K 980 564 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $82.85 $81.3 $82.85 $130.00 $314.8K 620 290

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Moderna's Current Market Status With a volume of 7,492,117, the price of MRNA is down -6.64% at $46.94. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 104 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

