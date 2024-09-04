Smart Money Is Betting Big In MRNA Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $259,763 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $365,412.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $69.0 to $160.0 for Moderna over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Moderna's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Moderna's significant trades, within a strike price range of $69.0 to $160.0, over the past month.

Moderna Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.1 $11.0 $11.0 $70.00 $144.1K 2.5K 149 MRNA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/06/24 $1.5 $1.5 $1.49 $75.00 $81.5K 678 1.1K MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $3.8 $3.55 $3.8 $69.00 $61.5K 3 0 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.4 $4.35 $4.4 $85.00 $55.4K 304 126 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $6.65 $6.2 $6.3 $69.00 $52.9K 1 84

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Moderna, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 974,610, the price of MRNA is down by -0.28%, reaching $72.73. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Moderna

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $83.33333333333333.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Moderna, maintaining a target price of $88. Showing optimism, an analyst from Deutsche Bank upgrades its rating to Hold with a revised price target of $80. Showing optimism, an analyst from HSBC upgrades its rating to Hold with a revised price target of $82.

