Smart Money Is Betting Big In MRNA Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Moderna. Our analysis of options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 7% of traders were bullish, while 76% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $385,463, and 8 were calls, valued at $299,598.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $200.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 822.27 with a total volume of 1,051.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.15 $11.1 $11.1 $85.00 $152.1K 237 139 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $58.6 $58.2 $58.2 $140.00 $110.5K 899 30 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.45 $9.2 $9.2 $110.00 $61.6K 220 67 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $10.35 $10.0 $10.35 $90.00 $53.8K 2.4K 52 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $18.15 $15.4 $15.4 $130.00 $46.2K 353 30

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Moderna, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Moderna's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 996,645, the price of MRNA is up by 0.59%, reaching $81.77. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Moderna

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $126.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $90. An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $157. An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Moderna, maintaining a target price of $125. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Moderna with a target price of $178. Showing optimism, an analyst from Deutsche Bank upgrades its rating to Hold with a revised price target of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Moderna options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.