Smart Money Is Betting Big In MNDY Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MNDY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Monday.Com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $71,442, and 11 are calls, amounting to $455,209.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $230.0 to $300.0 for Monday.Com during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Monday.Com options trades today is 223.0 with a total volume of 908.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Monday.Com's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Monday.Com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MNDY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $32.5 $32.4 $32.4 $260.00 $104.0K 398 31 MNDY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $14.1 $13.5 $14.1 $270.00 $64.8K 275 137 MNDY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $8.8 $8.6 $8.8 $230.00 $44.4K 270 136 MNDY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $15.0 $13.8 $13.8 $270.00 $40.0K 275 26 MNDY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $14.1 $13.7 $14.1 $270.00 $35.2K 275 137

About Monday.Com

Monday.com is a provider of work management software delivered via a cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS model. The firm's solutions offer flexible and highly customizable tools to digitize business processes across countless use cases. Monday's offering supports workflow management across departments, real-time visibility and accountability, and automation capabilities. Monday also offers prepackaged CRM and DevOps management solutions, in addition to standalone survey and digital whiteboard tools. As of 2023, Monday served over 225,000 customers in more than 200 countries.

Current Position of Monday.Com Trading volume stands at 259,066, with MNDY's price up by 2.46%, positioned at $254.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Monday.Com

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $315.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from Citigroup has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $298. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Monday.Com with a target price of $300. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Monday.Com, maintaining a target price of $345. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Monday.Com, which currently sits at a price target of $340. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $292.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Monday.Com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.