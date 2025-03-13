Smart Money Is Betting Big In Micron Technology Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Micron Technology. Our analysis of options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) revealed 56 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 22 were puts, with a value of $1,387,315, and 34 were calls, valued at $4,041,232.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $140.0 for Micron Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 4339.05 with a total volume of 30,537.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $11.95 $11.85 $11.95 $100.00 $2.3M 3.9K 2.0K MU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $11.4 $11.2 $11.29 $90.00 $225.8K 145 0 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.4 $8.25 $8.4 $100.00 $209.7K 11.4K 509 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.82 $1.78 $1.8 $120.00 $144.5K 5.2K 1.5K MU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $6.6 $6.5 $6.56 $80.00 $131.1K 9.8K 696

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Micron Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Micron Technology Currently trading with a volume of 11,188,206, the MU's price is up by 0.42%, now at $96.05. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Micron Technology

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $130.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Micron Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.