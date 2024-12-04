Smart Money Is Betting Big In Micron Technology Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) we detected 38 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $453,650 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $2,403,146.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $47.5 and $120.0 for Micron Technology, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $47.5 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/06/24 $3.75 $3.6 $3.61 $98.00 $1.1M 9.1K 4.0K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $3.7 $3.65 $3.7 $98.00 $148.7K 9.1K 452 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $10.0 $9.95 $10.0 $100.00 $137.0K 5.2K 333 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.75 $7.7 $7.75 $100.00 $106.1K 4.5K 179 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $14.25 $14.15 $14.15 $100.00 $70.7K 373 56

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Current Position of Micron Technology Currently trading with a volume of 10,207,538, the MU's price is up by 2.77%, now at $102.61. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Micron Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

