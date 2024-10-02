Smart Money Is Betting Big In Micron Technology Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Micron Technology. Our analysis of options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) revealed 92 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 20 were puts, with a value of $1,796,579, and 72 were calls, valued at $5,340,727.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $200.0 for Micron Technology over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Micron Technology stands at 3497.56, with a total volume reaching 64,186.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Micron Technology, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.95 $8.9 $8.9 $105.00 $295.4K 4.0K 781 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $19.6 $19.45 $19.45 $105.00 $287.9K 792 152 MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.8 $7.75 $7.75 $87.50 $161.2K 1.6K 208 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $18.05 $17.9 $17.9 $110.00 $134.2K 528 75 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.45 $8.4 $8.4 $97.50 $121.8K 2.5K 298

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Micron Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Micron Technology's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 16,120,123, the MU's price is down by -0.45%, now at $99.86. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days. What The Experts Say On Micron Technology

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $118.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $150. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Micron Technology, maintaining a target price of $125. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Exane BNP Paribas lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $67. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $115.

