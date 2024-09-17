Smart Money Is Betting Big In Micron Technology Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $226,275 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $582,345.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $100.0 for Micron Technology over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 3601.92 with a total volume of 6,396.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.35 $13.15 $13.2 $87.50 $99.0K 1.4K 225 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $15.75 $15.65 $15.75 $95.00 $96.0K 3.3K 62 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $15.3 $15.1 $15.16 $85.00 $84.9K 1.1K 58 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.2 $23.05 $23.05 $85.00 $59.9K 294 28 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.79 $2.45 $2.8 $87.00 $56.0K 1.9K 209

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,940,198, the MU's price is up by 0.98%, now at $88.03. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Micron Technology

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $121.4.

An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Micron Technology, maintaining a target price of $140. An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Micron Technology, maintaining a target price of $125. An analyst from Exane BNP Paribas has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $67. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $175. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

