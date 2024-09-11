Smart Money Is Betting Big In Micron Technology Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Micron Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $38,400, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $667,904.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $150.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.4 $10.35 $10.39 $82.50 $103.9K 378 100 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.35 $4.0 $4.21 $150.00 $100.1K 329 238 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $43.7 $43.6 $43.7 $50.00 $87.4K 246 20 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $13.65 $13.55 $13.65 $80.00 $61.4K 827 90 MU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $13.75 $13.05 $13.6 $80.00 $59.4K 827 45

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,341,019, the MU's price is up by 1.5%, now at $88.15. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days. Expert Opinions on Micron Technology

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $157.5.

An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $140. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

