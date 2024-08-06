Smart Money Is Betting Big In Micron Technology Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,149,485 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,338,402.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $130.0 for Micron Technology, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.65 $7.45 $7.57 $90.00 $757.0K 4.0K 1.0K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.0 $11.75 $12.1 $75.00 $423.5K 307 21 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $12.0 $10.3 $11.35 $90.00 $227.0K 156 0 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.05 $5.95 $6.05 $82.50 $181.5K 1.4K 407 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $100.00 $140.0K 6.9K 3.0K

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Micron Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now? With a volume of 6,371,472, the price of MU is down -1.1% at $89.42. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Micron Technology

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $165.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $165.

