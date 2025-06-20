Smart Money Is Betting Big In META Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Meta Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) revealed 50 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 24% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $1,272,016, and 31 were calls, valued at $1,702,513.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $860.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $860.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/27/25 $11.15 $11.1 $11.1 $700.00 $221.3K 1.8K 203 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $18.5 $18.35 $18.5 $695.00 $166.5K 579 188 META PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $23.05 $22.75 $22.9 $500.00 $146.5K 7.4K 64 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.75 $3.6 $3.66 $695.00 $134.4K 2.1K 4.1K META CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $63.05 $62.6 $62.6 $640.00 $125.2K 1.1K 21

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Meta Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,324,965, the price of META is down by 0.0%, reaching $695.78.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 40 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Meta Platforms

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $723.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

