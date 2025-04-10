Smart Money Is Betting Big In META Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $710,176, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $2,955,671.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $495.0 and $700.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 2931.14 with a total volume of 58,682.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $495.0 to $700.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.0 $5.95 $6.0 $700.00 $427.3K 11.4K 813 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $11.0 $10.7 $11.0 $570.00 $215.8K 1.6K 157 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $21.3 $20.75 $21.04 $550.00 $189.3K 3.7K 458 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $21.25 $20.55 $20.9 $550.00 $188.0K 3.7K 358 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $21.0 $20.5 $20.76 $550.00 $186.8K 3.7K 256

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Meta Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms

With a trading volume of 3,160,197, the price of META is down by -3.59%, reaching $564.74.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Meta Platforms

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $689.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $725. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $610. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $675. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $645. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $790.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

