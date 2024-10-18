Smart Money Is Betting Big In META Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Meta Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) revealed 200 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 49% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 36 were puts, with a value of $4,156,987, and 164 were calls, valued at $10,856,448.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $710.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $710.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $45.2 $45.0 $45.0 $600.00 $450.0K 614 119 META PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $40.45 $40.1 $40.3 $600.00 $161.2K 1.1K 74 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $101.8 $101.25 $101.56 $510.00 $101.5K 341 10 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $85.4 $85.25 $85.4 $500.00 $85.4K 2.1K 15 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $423.4 $423.05 $423.4 $165.00 $84.6K 42 34

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Current Position of Meta Platforms With a volume of 4,447,097, the price of META is up 0.38% at $579.1. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days. What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $646.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $663. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $605. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $645. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $650. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $670.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Meta Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.