Smart Money Is Betting Big In MELI Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $294,600 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $505,145.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1210.0 to $2000.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MercadoLibre's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MercadoLibre's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1210.0 to $2000.0, over the past month.

MercadoLibre Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $460.0 $452.2 $460.0 $1660.00 $138.0K 3 3 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $31.0 $26.7 $28.5 $1780.00 $85.5K 3 0 MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $69.9 $62.8 $66.35 $1650.00 $66.3K 8 11 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $523.9 $510.0 $514.0 $2000.00 $51.4K 15 1 MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $520.8 $504.0 $512.0 $2000.00 $51.2K 15 2

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MercadoLibre, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 50,935, the price of MELI is up by 1.55%, reaching $1650.33. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now.

