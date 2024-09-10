Smart Money Is Betting Big In MDB Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MongoDB. Our analysis of options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $477,945, and 6 were calls, valued at $546,307.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $300.0 for MongoDB, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MongoDB's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MongoDB's significant trades, within a strike price range of $210.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

MongoDB Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $6.85 $6.4 $6.6 $210.00 $285.7K 1.7K 30 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $36.6 $34.35 $34.9 $290.00 $174.5K 484 26 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $10.35 $9.55 $10.35 $295.00 $145.4K 449 0 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $36.55 $36.15 $36.15 $290.00 $90.3K 484 0 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $13.85 $12.8 $13.2 $290.00 $66.0K 11 100

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Current Position of MongoDB With a trading volume of 354,383, the price of MDB is up by 0.74%, reaching $288.71. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for MongoDB

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $344.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $350. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $320. An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $360. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $350. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

