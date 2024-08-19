Smart Money Is Betting Big In MDB Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MDB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for MongoDB. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $685,402, and 6 are calls, amounting to $191,000.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $370.0 for MongoDB, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $3.6 $0.74 $2.05 $175.00 $604.7K 0 2.9K MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $4.05 $0.34 $1.88 $175.00 $80.6K 0 3.3K MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $13.15 $12.5 $12.5 $370.00 $50.0K 11 60 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $52.0 $50.4 $52.0 $270.00 $31.2K 18 7 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $29.3 $29.15 $29.3 $260.00 $29.3K 496 10

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Present Market Standing of MongoDB Currently trading with a volume of 112,639, the MDB's price is up by 1.17%, now at $253.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 10 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MongoDB, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

