Smart Money Is Betting Big In MARA Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for MARA Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $498,760, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,511,970.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $25.0 for MARA Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MARA Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MARA Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.7 $6.55 $6.55 $17.00 $273.1K 448 418 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.15 $5.1 $5.15 $13.00 $263.7K 1.2K 1.5K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.2 $5.15 $5.15 $13.00 $169.9K 1.2K 4 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.2 $5.15 $5.15 $13.00 $168.9K 1.2K 1.9K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.33 $1.3 $1.3 $14.00 $130.1K 6.4K 1.3K

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MARA Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of MARA Holdings

Trading volume stands at 23,628,616, with MARA's price up by 2.75%, positioned at $14.39.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On MARA Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $28.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MARA Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MARA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage On Buy

