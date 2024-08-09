Smart Money Is Betting Big In MARA Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MARA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Marathon Digital Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $488,360, and 3 are calls, amounting to $142,312.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $27.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marathon Digital Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marathon Digital Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $27.0, over the past month.

Marathon Digital Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.05 $5.95 $6.05 $21.00 $143.3K 18 63 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.44 $0.43 $0.44 $25.00 $87.4K 11.9K 2.0K MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.1 $5.95 $6.05 $21.00 $84.7K 18 440 MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.75 $11.7 $11.7 $27.00 $70.2K 12.2K 60 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.6 $2.46 $2.46 $18.00 $49.2K 6.1K 202

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marathon Digital Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Marathon Digital Holdings Trading volume stands at 14,376,995, with MARA's price down by -1.67%, positioned at $17.1. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 89 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Marathon Digital Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.0.

An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Marathon Digital Holdings, maintaining a target price of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.