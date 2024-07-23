Smart Money Is Betting Big In MARA Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MARA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Marathon Digital Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $208,583, and 5 are calls, amounting to $226,329.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $26.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Digital Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Digital Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $26.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $1.44 $1.43 $1.44 $24.00 $142.5K 4.9K 1.0K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $15.55 $15.3 $15.55 $10.00 $77.7K 5.0K 150 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $0.86 $0.8 $0.8 $26.00 $48.0K 2.5K 788 MARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $8.65 $5.15 $6.97 $22.00 $39.7K 2.2K 57 MARA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $1.25 $1.19 $1.22 $23.50 $36.6K 4.0K 1.0K

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Marathon Digital Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Marathon Digital Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 10,116,712, with MARA's price down by -4.76%, positioned at $22.81. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 9 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $20.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Marathon Digital Holdings with a target price of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Marathon Digital Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

