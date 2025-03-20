Smart Money Is Betting Big In LYFT Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lyft. Our analysis of options history for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $159,308, and 6 were calls, valued at $324,679.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $16.0 for Lyft during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lyft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lyft's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $16.0 in the last 30 days.

Lyft 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $10.00 $98.6K 11 300 LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.75 $4.65 $4.65 $16.00 $91.6K 50 1 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.43 $1.42 $1.43 $12.00 $63.8K 1.9K 673 LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.35 $4.3 $4.35 $8.00 $43.4K 923 200 LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.35 $4.3 $4.35 $8.00 $43.4K 923 100

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the us and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lyft, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Lyft With a trading volume of 7,872,405, the price of LYFT is down by -0.17%, reaching $11.7. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now. What The Experts Say On Lyft

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $20.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $21. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Lyft, targeting a price of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lyft, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.