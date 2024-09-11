Smart Money Is Betting Big In LUV Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LUV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Southwest Airlines. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 18% leaning bullish and 72% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $907,641, and 4 are calls, amounting to $273,746.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $42.5 for Southwest Airlines over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Southwest Airlines stands at 2735.86, with a total volume reaching 17,069.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Southwest Airlines, situated within the strike price corridor from $25.0 to $42.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Southwest Airlines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUV PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.03 $0.98 $0.98 $27.50 $531.6K 6.2K 8.1K LUV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $1.35 $1.31 $1.33 $30.00 $133.0K 3.0K 1.0K LUV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.36 $1.33 $1.33 $32.50 $94.1K 6.9K 758 LUV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.85 $13.75 $13.75 $42.50 $86.6K 21 0 LUV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.37 $1.34 $1.34 $32.50 $70.4K 6.9K 233

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 800 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite offering some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers, the airline predominantly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights operated in a single, open-seating cabin configuration in a point-to-point network. In 2025, Southwest will modify its cabins to offer some seats with extra legroom and will update its ticketing process to offer assigned seats.

Current Position of Southwest Airlines With a volume of 2,504,820, the price of LUV is down -2.24% at $28.6. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days. What The Experts Say On Southwest Airlines

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $35.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $35.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

