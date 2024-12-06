Smart Money Is Betting Big In LUNR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LUNR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Intuitive Machines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $69,437, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $840,437.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $17.5 for Intuitive Machines over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Machines's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Machines's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $17.5 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Machines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.85 $0.8 $0.85 $17.50 $198.9K 2.8K 2.7K LUNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.9 $2.75 $2.85 $10.00 $123.1K 7.1K 1.0K LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.95 $0.9 $0.95 $17.50 $118.4K 2.8K 3.8K LUNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.85 $2.8 $2.8 $10.00 $72.2K 7.1K 1.3K LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.9 $2.75 $2.9 $10.00 $69.6K 7.1K 333

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Inc is a space exploration, infrastructure, and services company. It is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. It supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Its products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intuitive Machines, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Intuitive Machines Currently trading with a volume of 8,549,794, the LUNR's price is up by 3.04%, now at $12.37. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 104 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Intuitive Machines

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $15.25.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Intuitive Machines with a target price of $17. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Intuitive Machines, targeting a price of $15. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuitive Machines, targeting a price of $16. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Intuitive Machines, maintaining a target price of $12.

