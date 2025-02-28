Smart Money Is Betting Big In LULU Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LULU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Lululemon Athletica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $197,587, and 7 are calls, amounting to $662,080.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $340.0 and $410.0 for Lululemon Athletica, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lululemon Athletica options trades today is 281.62 with a total volume of 1,259.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lululemon Athletica's big money trades within a strike price range of $340.0 to $410.0 over the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $62.75 $58.05 $61.16 $360.00 $304.8K 97 49 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $27.25 $26.75 $26.75 $390.00 $115.0K 428 43 LULU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $1.28 $1.11 $1.18 $390.00 $94.4K 124 812 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $49.55 $46.7 $48.75 $390.00 $48.7K 544 10 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $42.95 $38.6 $39.95 $340.00 $39.9K 12 10

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lululemon Athletica, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status With a volume of 547,510, the price of LULU is down -0.33% at $360.96. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Lululemon Athletica

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $500.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lululemon Athletica with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

