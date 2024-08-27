Smart Money Is Betting Big In LULU Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LULU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 50 extraordinary options activities for Lululemon Athletica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 22 are puts, totaling $1,027,935, and 28 are calls, amounting to $1,313,250.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $400.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lululemon Athletica stands at 567.28, with a total volume reaching 2,772.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lululemon Athletica, situated within the strike price corridor from $185.0 to $400.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.25 $21.1 $22.25 $300.00 $222.5K 778 243 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.6 $5.3 $5.6 $185.00 $168.0K 19 300 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $133.15 $130.0 $132.3 $400.00 $119.0K 168 22 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $22.5 $22.25 $22.5 $260.00 $65.2K 942 41 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $3.8 $3.6 $3.6 $305.00 $64.0K 1.1K 255

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lululemon Athletica, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,867,353, with LULU's price down by -0.18%, positioned at $271.18. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 2 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Lululemon Athletica

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $327.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $350. An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $286. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $300. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $329. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $370.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

