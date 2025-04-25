Smart Money Is Betting Big In LRCX Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LRCX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for Lam Research. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $2,657,550, and 9 are calls, amounting to $485,912.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $102.0 for Lam Research, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $102.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.15 $6.7 $6.95 $65.00 $1.3M 4.0K 2.0K LRCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.1 $8.8 $9.1 $70.00 $637.9K 3.1K 708 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.7 $4.65 $4.7 $80.00 $135.3K 1.0K 320 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $60.00 $83.8K 1.3K 284 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.75 $11.6 $11.6 $67.00 $77.7K 9 95

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,386,837, with LRCX's price up by 1.12%, positioned at $71.69.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 96 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lam Research

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $87.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Lam Research, targeting a price of $92. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lam Research, targeting a price of $99. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $75. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lam Research with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for LRCX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Overweight

