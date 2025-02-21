Smart Money Is Betting Big In LMT Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Lockheed Martin. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 21% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $427,631, and 5 are calls, amounting to $174,800.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $430.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lockheed Martin stands at 313.0, with a total volume reaching 2,985.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lockheed Martin, situated within the strike price corridor from $300.0 to $430.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.5 $8.1 $8.02 $390.00 $85.9K 1.1K 101 LMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.0 $7.8 $8.0 $390.00 $80.0K 1.1K 1 LMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.6 $7.8 $8.01 $390.00 $48.0K 1.1K 308 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $140.0 $136.6 $140.0 $300.00 $42.0K 6 3 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $140.5 $136.5 $140.0 $300.00 $42.0K 6 3

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lockheed Martin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 195,011, the price of LMT is up by 0.64%, reaching $439.1. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 60 days from now. Expert Opinions on Lockheed Martin

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $526.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Lockheed Martin, targeting a price of $497. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Lockheed Martin, targeting a price of $525. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Lockheed Martin, targeting a price of $550. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $508. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lockheed Martin, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.