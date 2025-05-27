Smart Money Is Betting Big In LLY Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) revealed 63 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $987,598, and 50 were calls, valued at $9,378,343.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $1000.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Eli Lilly's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Eli Lilly's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $220.0 to $1000.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Eli Lilly 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $8.5 $7.95 $7.95 $850.00 $4.2M 770 6.6K LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.9 $7.5 $7.9 $850.00 $1.2M 770 1.4K LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.55 $2.26 $2.27 $950.00 $1.1M 564 6.6K LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.58 $2.25 $2.25 $950.00 $350.1K 564 1.4K LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $65.45 $58.65 $61.7 $600.00 $308.5K 1.0K 50

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eli Lilly, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Eli Lilly

With a trading volume of 1,509,635, the price of LLY is up by 1.2%, reaching $722.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Eli Lilly

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $875.0.

An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Reduce with a price target of $700. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1050.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for LLY

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 HSBC Downgrades Buy Reduce Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight

