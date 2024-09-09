Smart Money Is Betting Big In LLY Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 28% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $168,350, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,103,918.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $1080.0 for Eli Lilly over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale activity within a strike price range from $400.0 to $1080.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $143.95 $137.65 $139.35 $940.00 $249.1K 220 17 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $410.4 $399.8 $405.8 $550.00 $202.9K 57 0 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $5.0 $4.65 $5.0 $930.00 $92.5K 906 252 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $61.0 $59.05 $61.0 $910.00 $54.9K 230 15 LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $58.4 $52.0 $54.85 $960.00 $54.8K 47 0

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

In light of the recent options history for Eli Lilly, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Eli Lilly With a trading volume of 330,623, the price of LLY is up by 0.36%, reaching $906.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 52 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1019.2.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $885. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $1030. An analyst from Berenberg persists with their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1050. In a positive move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $1025. In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $1106.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

