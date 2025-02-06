Smart Money Is Betting Big In Li Auto Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Li Auto. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $347,900, and 17 are calls, amounting to $833,441.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.0 and $42.0 for Li Auto, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Li Auto's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Li Auto's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.0 to $42.0 in the last 30 days.

Li Auto 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.19 $2.13 $2.14 $25.00 $278.2K 1.5K 1.8K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.8 $5.9 $25.00 $118.0K 1.6K 319 LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $1.76 $1.52 $1.7 $25.00 $85.0K 1.0K 1.5K LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.77 $1.72 $1.75 $26.00 $84.0K 2.1K 210 LI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $1.68 $1.27 $1.49 $24.00 $74.5K 176 656

About Li Auto

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 376,000 NEVs in 2023, accounting for about 4% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company expands its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Li Auto, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Li Auto's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 5,869,691, the LI's price is up by 5.41%, now at $24.64. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 18 days.

