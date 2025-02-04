Smart Money Is Betting Big In KLAC Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on KLA. Our analysis of options history for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $253,202, and 4 were calls, valued at $219,700.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $660.0 and $1040.0 for KLA, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in KLA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to KLA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $660.0 to $1040.0 over the preceding 30 days.

KLA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $28.0 $25.9 $27.99 $660.00 $83.5K 58 30 KLAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $42.3 $38.7 $40.4 $700.00 $80.8K 108 30 KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.5 $29.3 $30.5 $1040.00 $79.3K 22 26 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $78.8 $76.4 $76.4 $740.00 $76.4K 35 20 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $51.1 $47.2 $48.5 $720.00 $48.5K 84 11

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

In light of the recent options history for KLA, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of KLA Currently trading with a volume of 256,490, the KLAC's price is up by 2.13%, now at $756.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 79 days. What The Experts Say On KLA

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $774.4.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on KLA, maintaining a target price of $700. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on KLA with a target price of $748. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on KLA with a target price of $795. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on KLA with a target price of $870. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $759.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

