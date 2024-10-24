Smart Money Is Betting Big In KKR Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on KKR (NYSE:KKR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in KKR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 48 options trades for KKR. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 56% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $36,855, and 47 calls, totaling $16,946,782.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $165.0 for KKR, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for KKR options trades today is 598.27 with a total volume of 72,255.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for KKR's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

KKR Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $53.1 $50.0 $53.1 $100.00 $5.4M 0 1.4K KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $49.5 $47.0 $49.5 $100.00 $1.3M 0 3.3K KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $49.2 $47.6 $49.2 $100.00 $1.3M 0 2.7K KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $49.5 $48.6 $49.5 $100.00 $935.5K 0 3.0K KKR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $51.0 $48.6 $51.0 $100.00 $831.3K 0 437

About KKR

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $601.3 billion in total managed assets, including $487.3 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2024. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets-private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate-and public markets-primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

In light of the recent options history for KKR, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

KKR's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,935,701, the KKR's price is up by 2.82%, now at $142.46. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About KKR

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $145.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for KKR with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

