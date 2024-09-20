Smart Money Is Betting Big In KKR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on KKR (NYSE:KKR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KKR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for KKR.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $106,840, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $3,084,627.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $135.0 for KKR over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for KKR options trades today is 474.5 with a total volume of 3,930.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for KKR's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

KKR Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $14.2 $12.5 $13.7 $120.00 $1.5M 1.8K 1.6K KKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $14.2 $13.8 $13.8 $120.00 $771.4K 1.8K 559 KKR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.5 $14.4 $14.6 $135.00 $292.0K 43 400 KKR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.3 $14.4 $14.6 $135.00 $248.2K 43 200 KKR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.1 $14.7 $14.7 $135.00 $136.7K 43 600

About KKR

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $601.3 billion in total managed assets, including $487.3 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2024. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

Having examined the options trading patterns of KKR, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of KKR Trading volume stands at 1,663,174, with KKR's price down by -0.78%, positioned at $131.76. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 46 days. What Analysts Are Saying About KKR

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $143.66666666666666.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $153. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $130. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HSBC lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $148.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest KKR options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

