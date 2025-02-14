Smart Money Is Betting Big In Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs (NASDAQ:KC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $158,136, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,162,687.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $30.0 for Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.4 $5.0 $5.4 $25.00 $270.0K 1.8K 794 KC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.3 $3.8 $4.3 $30.00 $232.6K 66 627 KC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.2 $0.95 $1.2 $22.50 $119.4K 612 2.2K KC CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.2 $5.0 $5.0 $25.00 $100.0K 1.8K 271 KC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.1 $4.8 $5.0 $20.00 $67.0K 219 250

About Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd is an independent cloud service provider in China. It provides integrated cloud-based services including cloud computing, storage, and delivery. Its products and services are Safety, database, AI, hybrid cloud and others. Its solutions are medical, government affairs, finance, media, Educate, game, Transportation and Logistics, Audio, and video.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs With a trading volume of 6,336,081, the price of KC is up by 21.9%, reaching $21.15. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

