Smart Money Is Betting Big In JPM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $131,120 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $523,250.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $190.0 to $220.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JPMorgan Chase stands at 3386.08, with a total volume reaching 2,872.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JPMorgan Chase, situated within the strike price corridor from $190.0 to $220.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.37 $1.22 $1.22 $210.00 $59.9K 13.4K 83 JPM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $3.0 $2.67 $2.79 $215.00 $55.8K 7.9K 435 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.75 $2.74 $2.75 $215.00 $55.0K 7.9K 235 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $17.75 $16.6 $17.8 $220.00 $53.4K 1.9K 30 JPM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $10.75 $10.5 $10.52 $210.00 $52.5K 5.1K 52

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JPMorgan Chase, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 755,497, the price of JPM is up by 0.96%, reaching $206.28. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 25 days from now. What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $227.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $220. An analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $235.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

