Smart Money Is Betting Big In JPM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $467,716 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $395,060.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $230.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JPMorgan Chase stands at 2273.92, with a total volume reaching 4,692.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JPMorgan Chase, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $230.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.85 $4.75 $4.75 $225.00 $99.7K 4.8K 210 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.3 $4.15 $4.2 $220.00 $84.0K 12.0K 755 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.2 $4.15 $4.15 $220.00 $83.0K 12.0K 374 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.3 $2.3 $2.3 $215.00 $80.0K 5.0K 638 JPM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $15.1 $14.85 $14.96 $230.00 $49.3K 99 135

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JPMorgan Chase, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

JPMorgan Chase's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,403,730, the price of JPM is up by 0.1%, reaching $218.52. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 46 days from now. Expert Opinions on JPMorgan Chase

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $226.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $226.

