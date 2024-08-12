Smart Money Is Betting Big In JPM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,749,614 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $419,998.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $220.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JPMorgan Chase stands at 2361.81, with a total volume reaching 5,766.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JPMorgan Chase, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $220.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.5 $6.35 $6.44 $190.00 $966.0K 2.8K 1.5K JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.65 $7.5 $7.6 $190.00 $380.0K 527 500 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.25 $14.15 $14.15 $190.00 $89.1K 3.1K 64 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $1.9 $1.87 $1.87 $200.00 $56.1K 838 494 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.55 $18.2 $18.25 $220.00 $52.9K 1.0K 29

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JPMorgan Chase, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of JPMorgan Chase With a trading volume of 3,998,611, the price of JPM is up by 0.02%, reaching $205.84. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 60 days from now. Expert Opinions on JPMorgan Chase

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $221.8.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $230. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $226. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $221. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $221. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $211.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JPMorgan Chase options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

