Smart Money Is Betting Big In JNJ Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JNJ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Johnson & Johnson. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $702,450, and 6 are calls, amounting to $499,533.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $125.0 to $160.0 for Johnson & Johnson during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Johnson & Johnson stands at 2513.08, with a total volume reaching 808.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Johnson & Johnson, situated within the strike price corridor from $125.0 to $160.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.15 $13.9 $14.15 $140.00 $206.5K 672 0 JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.87 $0.76 $0.83 $147.00 $165.8K 1.3K 69 JNJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.35 $4.1 $4.1 $125.00 $143.4K 625 1 JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $13.7 $13.4 $13.5 $160.00 $135.0K 112 0 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.97 $0.86 $0.88 $152.50 $132.0K 3.3K 99

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Johnson & Johnson, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Johnson & Johnson's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,310,793, with JNJ's price down by -0.43%, positioned at $149.24. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 2 days. Expert Opinions on Johnson & Johnson

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $205.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $175. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $215. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $215. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $215.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

