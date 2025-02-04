Smart Money Is Betting Big In JD.com Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $354,029, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $602,543.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $44.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JD.com options trades today is 4768.62 with a total volume of 12,053.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JD.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $44.0 over the last 30 days.

JD.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.92 $0.88 $0.88 $36.00 $176.0K 12.8K 2.0K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.45 $5.45 $5.45 $44.00 $64.3K 341 118 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.2 $5.1 $5.13 $37.50 $51.2K 33 100 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.1 $4.9 $5.1 $37.50 $51.0K 33 200 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.4 $10.05 $10.15 $32.00 $50.7K 1.4K 1

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JD.com, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of JD.com With a volume of 4,573,230, the price of JD is up 5.25% at $42.13. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

