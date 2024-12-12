Smart Money Is Betting Big In JD.com Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for JD.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 21% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $143,368, and 11 are calls, amounting to $871,560.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.0 to $70.0 for JD.com over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.93 $1.9 $1.9 $70.00 $190.0K 5.2K 2.9K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/13/24 $1.46 $1.4 $1.4 $36.00 $140.0K 340 1.0K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.93 $1.9 $1.9 $70.00 $131.1K 5.2K 1.5K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.93 $1.87 $1.87 $70.00 $112.1K 5.2K 751 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $8.3 $8.2 $8.3 $30.00 $83.0K 451 100

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JD.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

JD.com's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,273,600, the price of JD is down by -1.9%, reaching $37.48. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.0.

