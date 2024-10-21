Smart Money Is Betting Big In ISRG Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuitive Surgical.

Looking at options history for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $884,979 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $2,075,713.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $620.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Surgical's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Surgical's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $620.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $63.9 $63.2 $63.2 $470.00 $1.2M 313 270 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $64.0 $63.2 $63.2 $470.00 $316.0K 313 70 ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $97.1 $94.0 $97.1 $570.00 $184.4K 0 21 ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $101.9 $97.4 $101.9 $580.00 $142.6K 0 21 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $44.4 $44.3 $44.32 $500.00 $132.9K 9 54

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 8,600 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,000 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intuitive Surgical, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Intuitive Surgical With a volume of 682,367, the price of ISRG is down -0.47% at $518.69. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Intuitive Surgical

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $540.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical, maintaining a target price of $549. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $535. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $538. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical, maintaining a target price of $555. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

