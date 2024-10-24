Smart Money Is Betting Big In IOVA Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Iovance Biotherapeutics. Our analysis of options history for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $62,000, and 6 were calls, valued at $197,120.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $9.0 to $10.5 for Iovance Biotherapeutics during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Iovance Biotherapeutics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Iovance Biotherapeutics's whale activity within a strike price range from $9.0 to $10.5 in the last 30 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IOVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.3 $1.05 $1.3 $10.00 $38.5K 3.2K 300 IOVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $0.55 $0.45 $0.55 $10.00 $38.5K 6.4K 1.8K IOVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.1 $0.85 $1.1 $9.00 $33.0K 5.8K 300 IOVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.65 $1.5 $1.65 $10.00 $33.0K 1.8K 200 IOVA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $0.25 $0.2 $0.25 $10.50 $32.3K 2.7K 1.3K

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, pioneering a transformational approach to treating cancer by harnessing the human immune system's ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells using therapies personalized for each patient. The company is preparing for potential U.S. regulatory approvals and commercialization of the first autologous T-cell therapy to address a solid tumor cancer. its objective is to be the leader in innovating, developing, and delivering tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Iovance Biotherapeutics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading volume stands at 1,728,335, with IOVA's price up by 7.03%, positioned at $10.51. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 12 days. Expert Opinions on Iovance Biotherapeutics

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $17.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $17.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

