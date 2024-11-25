Smart Money Is Betting Big In IONQ Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IONQ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 46 extraordinary options activities for IonQ. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $506,265, and 37 are calls, amounting to $2,889,406.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $50.0 for IonQ during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $24.0 $21.5 $24.0 $12.50 $480.0K 480 200 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $21.1 $19.75 $19.75 $15.00 $296.2K 4.4K 0 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.4 $9.35 $9.5 $50.00 $285.0K 13 357 IONQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.75 $9.5 $9.5 $50.00 $136.8K 13 657 IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.6 $5.5 $5.5 $35.00 $123.2K 230 235

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding IonQ, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

IonQ's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 26,800,843, with IONQ's price down by -1.64%, positioned at $31.28. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 93 days. What The Experts Say On IonQ

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.666666666666668.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Craig-Hallum continues to hold a Buy rating for IonQ, targeting a price of $22. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on IonQ with a target price of $18. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for IonQ, targeting a price of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IonQ options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.