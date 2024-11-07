Smart Money Is Betting Big In IONQ Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IONQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for IonQ.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,225, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $729,430.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $35.0 for IonQ over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for IonQ's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across IonQ's significant trades, within a strike price range of $7.5 to $35.0, over the past month.

IonQ Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.75 $2.7 $2.7 $20.00 $81.0K 13.1K 1.2K IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.74 $2.68 $2.67 $20.00 $80.1K 13.1K 999 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.45 $2.35 $2.35 $17.50 $74.9K 3.6K 0 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.95 $6.5 $7.55 $15.00 $55.8K 3.7K 88 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $0.99 $0.94 $0.99 $24.00 $54.9K 2 556

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

In light of the recent options history for IonQ, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is IonQ Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 40,732,501, the price of IONQ is up by 36.02%, reaching $22.38. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 111 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About IonQ

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IonQ, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

