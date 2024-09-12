Smart Money Is Betting Big In INTU Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Intuit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $428,300, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $2,076,862.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $530.0 and $760.0 for Intuit, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intuit's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intuit's significant trades, within a strike price range of $530.0 to $760.0, over the past month.

Intuit 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $144.0 $137.0 $144.0 $640.00 $1.9M 0 0 INTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $130.3 $128.9 $128.9 $760.00 $90.2K 7 7 INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $128.8 $126.8 $128.8 $760.00 $90.1K 7 24 INTU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $132.2 $125.7 $128.8 $760.00 $90.1K 7 14 INTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $103.6 $99.7 $99.8 $720.00 $79.8K 6 8

About Intuit

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of US market share for small-business accounting and do-it-yourself tax-filing software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intuit, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Intuit's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 358,874, the price of INTU is down by -0.01%, reaching $643.86. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now. What The Experts Say On Intuit

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $720.0.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $757. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $685. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $790. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $600. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $768.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intuit with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.