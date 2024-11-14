Smart Money Is Betting Big In INTC Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $257,224, and 25 were calls, valued at $1,795,747.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $40.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.25 $1.2 $1.22 $35.00 $366.0K 17.3K 5.1K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.85 $7.75 $7.75 $25.00 $279.0K 4.1K 363 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.22 $0.2 $0.21 $31.00 $210.9K 6.4K 14.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.19 $0.18 $0.19 $31.00 $133.8K 6.4K 7.7K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.8 $9.75 $9.8 $18.00 $98.0K 8.6K 106

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

In light of the recent options history for Intel, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 26,741,593, with INTC's price up by 0.82%, positioned at $25.12. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intel with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.