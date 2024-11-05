Smart Money Is Betting Big In INSP Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INSP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Inspire Medical Systems. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $216,699, and 4 are calls, amounting to $186,037.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $155.0 to $250.0 for Inspire Medical Systems during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Inspire Medical Systems's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Inspire Medical Systems's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $155.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Inspire Medical Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INSP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.3 $7.2 $8.65 $195.00 $81.8K 288 137 INSP PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $65.4 $64.0 $64.0 $250.00 $64.0K 20 20 INSP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $53.5 $53.4 $53.5 $250.00 $53.5K 2 10 INSP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $50.0 $45.5 $50.0 $155.00 $50.0K 0 10 INSP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $13.7 $12.3 $12.9 $195.00 $35.0K 42 46

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The firm has operating footprints in the United States and Europe wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Where Is Inspire Medical Systems Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 502,094, the INSP's price is up by 2.17%, now at $196.89. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 91 days. Expert Opinions on Inspire Medical Systems

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $234.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Inspire Medical Systems, maintaining a target price of $198. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Inspire Medical Systems, targeting a price of $252. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $260. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $260. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stifel lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Inspire Medical Systems with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.