Smart Money Is Betting Big In ILMN Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Illumina.

Looking at options history for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $204,957 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $746,562.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $160.0 for Illumina over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Illumina's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Illumina's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Illumina Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ILMN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $13.5 $12.3 $13.5 $135.00 $144.4K 940 304 ILMN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $13.9 $12.3 $13.8 $135.00 $115.0K 940 519 ILMN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $14.4 $12.1 $13.7 $135.00 $91.7K 940 307 ILMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $13.5 $13.4 $13.4 $135.00 $84.9K 940 193 ILMN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $14.2 $12.2 $13.8 $135.00 $84.1K 940 436

About Illumina

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates over 90% of its revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (9% of 2023 sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Illumina, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Illumina Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,002,732, with ILMN's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $149.07. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 20 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Illumina

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $252.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $252.

